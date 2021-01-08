While most of us were sitting inside watching the bad weather outside our window, police , street and utility crews were out making sure we were cozy.

The fact that locally we suffered limited power outages or car accidents speak volumes for the efficiency and professionalism of city and county crews.

It takes a special person to brave the wintry weather to keep us safe.

Imagine having to climb a utility pole, or go up in a bucket, with sleet slapping at your face; or to safely navigate a snow plow between park cars; or don a hat and gloves to help stranded motorists.

We hear a lot about “essential workers” these days. In some capacity, all workers are essential to keep our country running in an orderly fashion.

But this week, please take the time to acknowledge those who keep us safe and warm.