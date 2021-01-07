Submitted photo

The snow and ice slid in and out of the area without major problems, according to area officials.

Sgt. Steve Benz, Gardner Police Department, said there were no major problems.

“We did not have any major accidents during the New Year’s Day storm,” Benz said. Benz said traffic was light due to the New Year’s holiday and that probably helped keep accidents to a minimum. Most residents heeded the winter advisory and stayed inside, he said.

Gardner’s crew was out in force during the storm.

“Our snow and ice removal team consisted of 18 drivers, nine during the day and nine during the night,” said Jody Demaline, public works superintendent. “They covered 2,685 miles of plowing roadways and applying 217 tons of salt. There were 310 man-hours spent responding to the severe winter storm that produced a quarter inch ice and sleet, followed by three to four inches of blowing snow.”

Despite the cold temperatures and ice, there were no calls for broken water lines or power outages, according to Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, Gardner public information officer.

Edgerton declared a snow event on Jan. 1, which required all vehicles be removed from city streets to aid in plowing. Snow events are called if more than two inches of snow falls.

“Our crews worked 32 hours straight in 12 hour shifts on New Year’s Eve/Day,” said Kara Banks, Edgerton public information officer. “They plowed a total of 658 miles and used 52 tons of salt.”

“This was a tough storm to treat with the freezing rain and then heavy wet snow, but our Public Works Department continues to improve snow operations every year,” Banks said. “Our crews worked tirelessly on what was supposed to be a holiday to make sure that our streets were safe for the traveling public. We really appreciate all of the support from our awesome residents too. “

Both communities require residents and businesses clear their sidewalks.