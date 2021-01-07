All Johnson County residents can drop off their unwanted Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) at the City of Olathe’s drop-off event Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HHW facility (1420 S. Robinson Drive) behind Public Works and Customer Service.

Residents will be asked to provide a photo ID and a general description of their HHW items. For the safety of staff, customers will be asked to remain in their vehicle at all times during the drop-off. Staff will remove all materials.

Items that can be dropped off include aerosol cans, automotive fluids, automotive and household batteries, bathroom cleaners, carpet cleaners, cooking oil, drain cleaners, fertilizers, paint, light bulbs, pesticides, etc. The City is unable to accept e-Waste (electronics) at the drop-off event. A 5-gallon liquid/chemical/oil limit will be enforced. Paint must not exceed 25-gallons.

Visit OlatheKS.org/HHW for a full list of acceptable items.