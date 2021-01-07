File photo

No exact date has been set for demolition of the old Gardner Department of Public Safety building on Main St. The building has set vacant since Gardner’s new Justice Center opened in July 2020.

In early December this year, Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo said the building was unoccupied and used only for storage. “We’re moving forward with the demolition of the building,” she said.

At the council’s Dec. 21 meeting, James Pruetting, city administrator, echoed those comments and said although he didn’t know exact dates, the demolition date is set for the first part of February 2021.

In June, 2019, the council approved a $43,650 contract with Treanor Architects, a KCMO based firm, to conduct a needs assessment for the decommissioning of the police station.

Michael Kramer, then public works director, said that per previous studies and council direction, the police station would be demolished for future re-development in accordance with the downtown development plan with the garage portion of the facility relocated to another city facility.

He said as part of the assessment, environmental conditions will be reviewed including asbestos and lead. It will be assessed as part of the professional services offered by Treanor architects.