The Olathe Snow Brigade is looking for volunteers to assist elderly and disabled residents with snow removal this winter. Volunteers with the Olathe Snow Brigade will be needed 24 to 48 hours after it has stopped snowing and there is two or more inches of accumulation.

This year, the Olathe Snow Brigade hopes to match all homes with a volunteer. If you would like to volunteer, complete and submit the volunteer application or call Linda Sheldon at 913-971-8566 for more information.

If you are in need of snow removal assistance, visit the Snow Brigade page to learn how to apply for help.