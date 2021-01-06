(Published in the Gardner News January 6, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO: RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

You and each of you are hereby notified that the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”) will meet for the purpose of holding a public hearing, as provided by K.S.A. 12-6a01 et seq., in the City Council chambers in the City Building, 100 E Santa Fe St, Olathe, Kansas, on January 19, 2021 or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing is for the purpose of hearing any and all oral or written objections to proposed assessments in connection with the following described improvements:

Lindenwood 163rd to 167th Benefit District –

Streets and Storm Sewer

Resolution No. 17-1069

Description of the Improvements:

The construction of Lindenwood Drive at 167th street to 2,610 North, including grading, storm, sewer construction, street lighting, pavement, curb, and sidewalk construction.

Cost of Improvements:

$2,231,207.85

Method of Assessment:

Equally per square foot

Allocation of Assessments:

One hundred percent (100%) to be assessed against the Improvement District (the boundaries of which are shown in the map attached as Exhibit A) and no costs (0%) to be paid by the City-at-large

An Assessment Roll prepared in accordance with the referenced Resolution approved by the governing body is on file in the Office of the City Clerk and may be examined by any interested party. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the governing body will consider an Ordinance levying such special assessments.

Pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a11, property owners within the improvement districts may bring an action to set aside the proposed assessments or otherwise question the validity of the proceedings within 30 days of the publication of the ordinance fixing said assessments.

DATED: December 31, 2020.

Brenda Long, City Clerk