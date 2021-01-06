Kenneth Joseph Leeker

Kenneth Joseph Leeker, 66, Gardner, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Olathe, on March 27, 1954 to George Leeker and Wilma Lehman Leeker. He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1972. Kenneth worked in maintenance. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs, WWE and watching television, especially The Young and the Restless.

Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Sara Leeker of Gardner, Morgan Leeker of Independence, Mo., and Katelyn Cochran of Kansas City, Mo.; his sister Janice (Glyn) Powers of Edgerton, and three grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his friends and family.

Graveside service were Jan. 2, 2021 at Edgerton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.