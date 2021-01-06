It wasn’t a kitten in a tree firemen rescued last week, it was a cold deer in a frozen pond that was rescued Dec. 26 near Edgerton. Members of Fire District #1 of Johnson County responded to a call in the area of 175th and Edgerton Rd, and found a deer about 50 feet from the shore line in a frozen lake. The landowner said the deer had been in the water about 20 minutes. Crews put on specialized ice rescue suits to begin rescuing the deer and were met with one-inch thick ice while making their way to the deer. Once the crew members made contact with the deer, they began making their way back to the shoreline with the deer in hand. The deer remained calm during the entire rescue. The deer was warmed up with blankets and then moved to a sunny area. Once the deer was warm enough, it eventually jumped back up and took off running with no injuries. Photos courtesy of JCFD#1