Joan Dorsey

Contributing Columnist

Certain things come to mind when I recall being in elementary school. Not the everyday stuff, or the lunches or recess. Those were truly important.

I remember some obscure things being taught to us in school.

I recall walking to the telephone office and meeting the operator. I remember them telling us about dialing phones and being given a key chain with a tiny plastic princess phone on it. We were also taught phone courtesy, and how to answer a telephone.

Every year the fire department would visit the school, bring us fire hats and teach us about stop , drop and roll.We would learn fire prevention and how to have a home escape plan. I think we really enjoyed those guys visiting the school. Plus we got cool fire hats.

I remember an advertisement from our local bank when the drive through lanes were installed. The ‘tubes” were a new concept. The bank asked you have all of your paper work done before you got to the window or the tube. The idea was to make the drive thru faster for everyone involved. Great idea ! I still try not to use the closest window if I have several transactions to take care of. It just keeps the lines moving.

Our principal in junior high had a framed piece on his wall. It stated “children learn what they live.” I tried to remember that when my kids were impressionable. I think every parent wants to think they do a good job. Put the best version of themself forward. We try hard, but sometimes it is years before you know if it worked or not.

The one thing I would really like to see people teaching their kids is how, and where and when to cross streets. Growing up in this town , when we had no traffice lights and occasionally no stop signs at corners, crossing streets was a learned thing. When we were little we held Mom’s hand or a brother or sister to make the crossing safely. We learned to look both ways. Not to take it for granted that a driver could stop a ton of metal if you stepped in front of them. With the age of stop light and cross walks and buttons for using those cross walks. Is it too much to ask a parent to show a child how these things work? And to not cross with children in tow, against lights and warnings? Shouldn’t that be one of your jobs as a parent, to keep those little people safe?

Maybe in this time of year when we are thankful for so many things, we should also remember that the best teacher for your kids is the things they learn at home. Try to set the example you want to see years from now.

Have Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season.