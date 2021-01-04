Corrine’s Creations recently joined the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. Corinne is the daughter of Jennifer Smith, owner of Betty’s Pies & Cobblers. In 2019, Corrine created a calendar reminding people to be kind to one another. In her mom’s words, “I can not be more proud of my girl, the fierce business woman who also has autism! Take that for all those who say those with disabilities can’t do (fill in blank)! I hear a glass ceiling shattering!” Photo courtesy of Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce