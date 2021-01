Photo courtesy of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

Chief Cindy Henson, Spring Hill police chief, presented Sharon Meek with First Option Bank an Outstanding Citizen award. On Oct. 28, Meek contacted the Spring Hill Police Department regarding three individuals from out of state who were attempting to cash forged checks. Meek recognized the suspicious checks and immediately contacted police. Meek’s call to police resulted in the recovery of forged checks and three arrests.