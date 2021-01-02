Bring the family to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Ernie Miller Nature Center in January for Sunday Family Nature Programs. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during these programs.

January presentations will include:

• Jan. 3: Birds of Prey – Using live birds, participants will see up close examples of these magnificent raptors and their special adaptations. (Activity number 7751)

• Jan. 10: Predators on the Prowl – Discover predators large and small that call Kansas home. Meet two live predators! . (Activity number 7754)

• Jan. 17: Snakes Alive – See Kansas snakes as we explore the facts and fallacies of these legless wonders of the natural world. . (Activity number 7755)

• Jan. 24: Kansas Symbols – Celebrate Kansas’ Statehood Day, which falls on Jan. 29! See some of the natural symbols live and in person, including live animals. . (Activity number 7756)

• Jan. 31: Bizarre & Stranger Things – Animals are unique! Meet some Kansas critters and design your own creature after learning about habitats, special features and animal adaptions. (Activity number 7757)

Presentations begin at 1 p.m., last about 45 minutes, and are designed for all ages. A charge of $3 per person helps cover the cost of the programs; children under two are free.

While drop-in attendance was encouraged for this program in the past, because of coronavirus, attendance will be limited and advance registration is now required. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search,” and search for any of the activity numbers list above.

The Sunday Family Series will continue in February with “The Dirt on Dirt” on Feb. 7 (activity number 7758); “Ferrets in Kansas” on Feb. 21 (activity number 7759); and “Wildlife Who’s Who” on Feb. 28 (activity number 7760).

To find these programs in online listings at JCPRD.com/Activities, browse first under fun for all and then under nature & outdoors. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “nature programs.”

The Ernie Miller Nature Center is owned and operated by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District and is located at 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. The My JCPRD Activities catalog is available for pickup at Johnson County Library branches and at all JCPRD facilities.