What is the social significance of quilts to the people who made them? Explore these ideas when the Johnson County Museum conducts its next virtual program in mid-January.

This one-hour presentation, called Virtual Program Quilts, A Sign of the Times, is for all ages. Join Nedra Bonds, avid quilter and community activist, as she explores the connections to history and community sewn into quilts.

To find this program online at JCPRD.com/Activities, browse first under adult and then under heritage & history. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “museum.”

This presentation will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 14, via Zoom. This one-hour program is free, but preregistration is required. All registered participants will receive an email with a Zoom link and instructions on how to proceed. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search,” and complete a course ID search for 8335.

This virtual program ties into a temporary exhibit now on display at the museum called “Common Threads,” which pulls from the museum’s collection of community quilts and explores both the historic patterns they contain as well as some of the great JoCo family stories associated with the quilt makers. About two-dozen quilts, ranging from the 1850s through the 1960s, will be on display. This will be the museum’s first quilt exhibit since 2005. Common Threads runs through Jan. 23.

The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.