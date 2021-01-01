With winter here, USD 231 is already planning for inclement weather and the potential of school closings.

During the 2020-21 school year, USD 231 Elementary Schools will implement “Flexible Instructional Days” when in-person schooling is not realistic due to weather conditions.

Flexible instructional days simply means that on days where winter weather causes closure, students can provide continued practice of skills at home rather than in the classroom. This will count as a full day of school, and students will not have to make up “snow days” at the end of the school year.

If school buildings will be closed due to inclement weather during the 2020-21 school year, the goal is to inform the community the day prior. Families will be notified via the district website, social media, and e-mail of school closures.

Students will leave school with an understanding of, and access to, work that will need to be completed at home in the event school is closed the next day.

Learners will be assigned work to be completed that does not require internet connectivity. Teachers will meet with their students for ten to 15 minutes via Zoom (or another platform). During this time attendance will be taken, the teacher will answer any questions, and a short class meeting will be held.

Secondary Inclement Weather Plan

During the 2020-21 school year, USD 231 Middle and High Schools will implement “Flexible Instructional Days” when in-person schooling is not realistic due to weather conditions.

If school buildings will be closed due to inclement weather during the 2020-21 school year the community will be informed the day prior.

For those students who are attending classes remotely, this day will

be similar to any other instructional day. Attendance will be taken for every class period. Students will have a shortened schedule for the day.

Students receiving Special Education Services will be provided developmentally appropriate learning experiences by their service provider.

Complete information is available thru USD 231.