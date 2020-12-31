Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Take part in a free Virtual Bingo program offered in late January by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Virtual Bingo – Fireside is for ages 50 and older. Participants can join in with friends as we play for pride, not prizes. To find this program online at JCPRD.com/Activities, browse first under 50 Plus and then under enrichment and special interests. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “games.” Virtual Bingo will take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. This one-hour program is free, but registration is required. To register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.