A lot of development has happened in Johnson County in the past five decades, and you can learn more about it during a virtual lunch & learn being presented in late January by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Lunch & Learn – Johnson County Since 1971 is the name of this program. From the establishment of the Johnson County Community College campus to the explosion of businesses and industry and diversifying population, Johnson County has experienced dramatic changes in the past 50 years. Participants will join Johnson County Museum Director Dr. Mary McMurray for an exploration of highlights from this fascinating period of Johnson County history.

To find this program online at JCPRD.com/Activities, browse first under 50 Plus and then under enrichment & special interests. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “special interest.”

Lunch & Learn – Johnson County Since 1971 will take place beginning at 12:30 p.m. on y, Jan. 21. The cost for this one-hour program, including a $15 gift card for lunch, is $20 per person for Johnson County residents or $22 per person for nonresidents. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.