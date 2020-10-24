Submitted photo

ElevateEdgerton! won a silver category award for Where the World Meets the Heartland, a project in the Magazine and Newsletter category of the International Economic Development Council’s 2020 Excellence in Economic Development Awards Program. The honor was presented this week at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, which is currently underway.

“We are truly honored and humbled for this recognition.” said James Oltman, ElevateEdgerton! president. “Logistics Park Kansas City has built a reputation both regionally and nationally as a premier destination. Being able to showcase our incredible partners in this publication is just another way ElevateEdgerton! excels at helping promote our community and region.”

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. 35 award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity, and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day,” said Kenny McDonald, 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life.”

ElevateEdgerton! is a public-private economic development organization serving the community of Edgerton which includes Logistics Park Kansas City. This project is a B2B marketing publication telling the success stories of the companies who have chosen to taken advantage of the significant transportation savings available by co-locating with BNSF at Logistics Park Kansas City. It allows potential prospects to learn first hand from the other tenants the many advantages that Edgerton has to offer.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. Learn more at iedconline.org.

ElevateEdgerton! is a public-private economic development partnership that serves as the proactive advocate for the economic advancement of the City of Edgerton. Edgerton is located in the southwest corner of Johnson County, a suburb of the Kansas City area. ElevateEdgerton! initiates programs and services to attract and retain business, encourages diverse development by partnering with allies and ensures Edgerton stays a pro-business community. The partnership provides high-value opportunities to investors through promotion and communication, networking and thought leadership.