Hannah Bettge

The varsity volleyball team played four games back to back with absolutely no breaks.

Games were against Blue Valley West (currently ranked #3 in Kansas), Shawnee Mission North, Desoto, and a solid Eudora volleyball team, finishing 4-0!.

The girls finally came together and it was a true team effort, said Hannah Bettge, coach. “Everyone of our girls showed up. I hope this is a turning point of the season as we head into the last week before substate. ”

Highlight of the Week: aylyne Bell was named last week’s AVCA MaxPreps Kansas Player of the week. Her coach also received that award back in 2012.

Here are some of our stat leaders from all four games:

Kills: Jaylyne Bell (40) Kendra Wait (20) Jordan Boone (17) Gracen Mealman (15) Mia Bishop (7) Brandy Njogu (6)

Blocks: Brandy Njogu (11) Jaylyne Bell (7) Kendra Wait (6) Jordan Boone (6) Mia Bishop (4) Gracen Mealman (3)

Digs: Ava Bojanski (47) Kendra Wait (45) Jaylyne Bell (34) Jadyn Padilla (24) Gracen Mealman (13) Lauryn Karr (11)

Aces: Lauren Havlik (5) Ava Bojanski (5) Brandy Njogu (3) Jadyn Padilla (2) Jaylyne Bell (1)

Assists: Kendra Wait (71) Ava Bojanski (14)