Roberta “Joan” Taylor

Roberta “Joan” Taylor, 88, of Gardner, passed away Oct. 19, 2020 at Wellsville Retirement Community.

Joan was born May 29, 1932 in Odebolt, Iowa to Clyde D. and Zelma (Murr) Frank. She grew up in Westmoreland where she graduated from high school in 1949. Joan married Gaylen V. Taylor on April 17, 1951 in Westmoreland. They moved to Gardner in December 1954. She was a loving, dedicated daycare provider for 28 years in Gardner; retiring in 1996. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Gardner, and the Day Care Assoc. of Johnson County. Joan enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and making wedding cakes. She was an avid reader. She and Gaylen enjoyed traveling the US, including trips to Alaska and into Canada in their RV. They spent several years wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., where they made several friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Maurice Taylor and her sister, Ielean Ewing. Joan is survived by her husband, Gaylen, of the home; daughter, Mary Ann and husband Robert Mann, Duluth, GA; four grandchildren: Zachary and Michelle Taylor, Shawnee,; Christy Taylor and Scott Farkas, Twin Falls, Idaho; Scott and Toni Mann, Pasadena, MD; Alex Mann, Silver Springs, MD; and great-granddaughter, Amelia “Emmie” Mann, Pasadena, MD. Brother, DeWayne and wife Ila Frank, Westmoreland, and daughter-in-law, Joan Taylor, Gardner. Many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Joan will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 25, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111, COVID protocol applies. Private graveside service and burial, Oct. 27, 2020 at Westmoreland Cemetery, Westmoreland, Kan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or First Baptist Church, Gardner. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com