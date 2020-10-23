A “virtual’ Women in Business program was recently co hosted by the Gardner Edgerton and Spring Hill chambers.

“We began the event four years ago and each year featuring three – four women business leaders on a panel who share their success, challenges, hopes and dreams,” said Jason Camis, president GE chamber.

“Our attendees come from all industries and business big and small, in addition to having 25+ high school students each year,” Camis said.

About 90 attended the event, both individually and in “watch parties,” Camis said.

“We co-host it with the Spring Hill Chamber because we know our business communities are linked in many ways,” Camis said. “We began the event four years ago as a way to celebrate and recognize women in business and to inspire current and future business leaders. “