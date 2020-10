The freshman girls won their last home game of the season. They defeated Blue Valley Southwest 2-13 and 25-7. The girls are now 13-1.

Some Stats for the game are

Aces: Payton Hofer-4 Olivia Balzic- 3 Gabi Blazic 2

Kills: Elenor Marshall- 8 Payton Hofer-8 Miah Mattias- 2 Aaliyah Moss-1

Digs- Kenslee Troutman- 6 Jordan Dempsey-6 Sammie Reddin-2 Payton Hofer-2

Assists- Sammie Reddin- 15 Aaliyah Moss- 1