The Gardner-Edgerton High School football team dominated both sides of the ball and dominated visiting Shawnee Mission North 50-0 on the Trailblazers’ Homecoming night at Gardner-Edgerton District Activities Center. Davonte Pritchard and Maycee Beasley were named king and queen. Pictured from left to right: Ashlyn Bell, Hayden Dyer, Taylor Nichols, Drew Cassida, Davonte Pritchard, Maycee Beasley, Sydney Oyer, Quenton Walion, Masen Kindler and Mallory Boden. Photo courtesy of USD 231