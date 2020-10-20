Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Adults are invited to experience the power of a walk in nature fused with the awareness of yoga to stretch and renew their mind, body, and spirit during an early November program being offered for adults by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

Green at Heart Hike is the name of this single-session program for ages 16 and older at Ernie Miller Park. Come workout in the beauty of the natural world, stimulate your senses, and reap the benefits of hiking combined with the centering relaxation of yoga.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under adult and then under nature and outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “yoga.”

This Green at Heart Hike will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Ernie Miller Nature Park, 909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. The cost for one 90-minute session is $8 per person for Johnson County residents or $9 per person for nonresidents. Because space is limited, preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and search for activity number 38125.

The My JCPRD Activities catalog, with information and a registration form, is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.