During the Oct. 8 Edgerton City Council meeting, Alexandria Clower was sworn in as the new city clerk. She replaces Chris Clinton, who had been serving as interim city clerk since February.

Clower has served the City of Edgerton as the customer service representative and municipal court clerk for the last two years. Prior to her work in local government, Clower served as a bank teller at Central Bank of the Midwest in Edgerton for five years. She has extensive knowledge about the community and excellent communication and organizational skills.

Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor, and city council members commended Clower on her new position, adding that she would be a tremendous addition to council meetings.

“I’m honored to be given this opportunity to serve the residents of Edgerton,” says Clower. “I look forward to working with the mayor and council, other city departments, and all of our residents and partners.”