Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

City staff presented the future of Edgerton’s Street maintenance plans to the city council Oct. 8.

Dan Merkh, public works director, presented the City’s Push to Zero Initiative.

He said every level of road has been touched since 2016 in order to prolong the life of the road.

Merkh said the life expectancy of asphalt roads is 15 to 25 years with variables. “After three to five years you can see cracking and seven to nine years you need to apply some type of maintenance,” he said.

Merkh said their roads had been scored on a 0 to 100 scale with Stantec and had seen an average of a 82.7 PCI. “That is pretty high and we are pretty happy with that,” he said. “But if we do nothing it will deteriorate quick.”

There are approximately 18 different types of distresses to roads, and the right treatment applied to the right road at the right time was important.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Staff would like to see Stantec come in every five years from the onset of the program to re-evaluate and set the scores.

He said several sections of the city have scores of 100, but some scores at 22 for serious condition and emphasizing the work needed on 2nd Street.

Merkh said human inspections were important in catching road improvement needs.

“It takes a certain level of human eye,” he said.

Tools change that are needed over time for street maintenance. “We need to identify different tools we have in the toolbox,” he said.

Merkh said there are three main levels of fixing street pavement, and they only wish to rebuild roads if it is absolutely necessary.

“We are trying to make sure we are intentional, so we are prepared for the bigger construction later,” he said.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he would like to know how many times they can go back and do Tier 2 for chip seal street repairs.

Merkh said every two to three years, but they can’t keep piling up the layers of the road even though a mill overlay repair is at a higher cost.

Don Roberts, mayor, said they have to work with the current conditions of the road, and the roads they know have the higher turns.

Joshua Beem, council member, remotely said he would like to know if it is worth repairing the roads if they have drainage problems.

Merkh said there are different programs for the water issues depending on if the water is standing water or runoff.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said the city has a Storm Water Master Plan. “We will marry together the projects,” she said.

In other business:

-City council passed the purchase of a 2021 Ford F-350 pickup truck from Shawnee Mission Ford for hauling fuel and equipment for construction sites for the city.

-City council, also, passed closing Nelson Street from East 4th Street to East 3rd Street on October 25 for the annual Halloween Party and Trunk or Treat with the Frontier Days Association. The annual event has been held inside of City Hall in years past.

-City council passed the cancelling of their 2nd city council moving dates in November and December as both dates fall on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

-City of Edgerton recognized their new Alexandria Clower, new city clerk. Roberts thanked the former city clerk Chris Clinton for stepping in to help Clower. Roberts said Clinton wears a pretty big hat in Edgerton with his city roles.

-Three executive sessions were held with one having a motion made for action. The city passed the approval of Orrick and Erstein Law Firm assisting with the J Land Development Condemnation Appeal.