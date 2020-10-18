Voters can decide whether to allow liquor by the drink to be sold without requiring establishments to sell food at the Nov. 4 election.

Prohibition was approved in Kansas in 1917 and lasted until 1948.

In fact, three Kansas counties are still “dry,” and 67 require the 30 percent food sales. Wyandotte, Douglas and Shawnee do not have the food requirement.

Currently, to serve individual drinks, Johnson County establishments must prove at least 30 percent of their gross receipts are for food sales.

Appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot will be the following question:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Johnson County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?