With attendance limits imposed due to COVID-19, this year’s annual Mildale Farm Fall Fest on Halloween day has already filled to capacity, but a companion event on the same day at the Lanesfield Historic Site in southeast Johnson County is still going on with no preregistration requirements.

The Lanesfield School Fall Open House event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Oct. 31. Participants of all ages can celebrate autumn in a one-room schoolhouse built in 1869 and restored to its appearance of 1904. Visitors can dance to the Missouri Town Band, play stickball, and visit with reenactors. Activities will be spread out to maintain social distancing, masks will be required, and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly.

The Lanesfield site is a one-room limestone schoolhouse, the last remaining structure in the former town of Lanesfield. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988. This site is located at 18745 S. Dillie Road, Edgerton. Lanesfield is operated by the Johnson County Museum, which is a program of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The annual Fall Fest at JCPRD’s nearby Mildale Farm is also planned for Oct. 31, but 200 spaces offered for each of two timeframes to participate in the event have already been claimed. Access to that 90-acre site is only by reservation or as part of two annual events that take place there, including the fall fest.