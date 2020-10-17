Nugen, Trenary retire

Operations staffing has remained fairly steady through the Covid 19 situation. Recently, two of our longer tenured custodial staff have announced retirements. Bob Nugen (night lead at TRMS) recently retired after 20 years in the district. Troy Trenary (day lead at Grand Star) will be retiring at the end of October having worked 18½ years in the district. Both positions have been posted, and the selection process is underway.

Meal delivery service continues to grow

The Nutrition Services department is in full swing with providing curbside meals to remote-learning students and classroom dining for in-person elementary students.

In the first three weeks of school, USD 231 staff have provided more than 50,000 meals to remote-learning students and almost 30,000 meals to elementary in-person students. This pace is well above the average in a normal school year and continues to grow each week.

Special education dept.meets state requirements

The GE district has met Special Education Compliance Requirements of the State Performance Plan for data submitted in September for Indicator 11 and 12.

These indicators relate to Early Childhood services, specifically transition of students into Early Childhood as well as identifying students through Child Find.

While teams are not able to meet in person, the use of DocuSign has proven to work effectively and will likely be considered even when we are able to return to in-person meetings. Special Education Coordinators and building principals are working with the Human Resources Department to fill vacant paraprofessional positions. While not uncommon, this year has seen more challenges in finding qualified candidates to fill these positions.

USD 231 Parents as Teachers (PAT) held its first Advisory Board meeting virtually on September 30. The purpose of the PAT Advisory Board is to provide support for the development and promotion of the PAT program at both the community and state level and to provide input into program planning and evaluation.

PAT is an important (and free of charge) resource to USD 231 families with children aged birth to 3 years. Through home visits, developmental screenings, regular playgroups and other resources, PAT provides the information, support, and encouragement parents need to help their children develop optimally during the crucial early years of life.

GEYCP promotes homework program

VHS is currently in its third week. The number of students has slowly increased since beginning the program on September 14.

GEYCP continues to promote the program, making sure all families and students know how accessible and helpful VHS is. District staff are working hard to provide students with the added support.VHS Website

Technology department works to provide hot spots

There is a new member to the technology team, Steven Hill. Hill has been answering phone calls and emails from parents and students. The district has been working this week with Hendu Productions getting point to point network connectivity to their production trailer for football games.

More hotspots have arrived to help families with Internet issues. Student document cameras have arrived and the District Service Center is delivering them to the buildings.