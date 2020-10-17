The preservation of old radios such as this Grunow Model 681 and the collection of radio memorabilia is important to members of the Mid-America Antique Radio Club, which held its Fall Auction this past Saturday in Olathe. The radio seen here, which uses vacuum tubes instead of transistors, was built in the mid-1930s. Photo courtesy of Rick Nichols

Rick Nichols

Special to The Gardner News

Picturesque Ensor Park and Museum in south Olathe provided the setting Oct. 10 for the Mid-America Antique Radio Club’s Fall Auction, with John Lyle of Topeka, the president of the organization, serving as the auctioneer.

Lyle said concerns pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic probably affected both the attendance and the amount of merchandise that was made available to would-be bidders, but as it was, more than 20 individuals showed up to look over the various items that had found their way onto the sidewalk that extends from the two-story Ensor house built in the 1890s back to the pioneer cabin constructed by Bill McCabe in 1875. The items included a Grunow Model 681 from the mid-1930s with its vacuum tubes and attractive wooden cabinet, an eye-catching Pooley wooden cabinet without the radio it once housed, several tabletop radios with plastic exteriors, and a stack of old radio magazines that ultimately fetched more money than anything else.

All in all, about 60 lots (single items or combined items) were offered for sale to the attendees. A few of the attendees wore face masks and several were seated on the new wooden campfire benches that were made for Ensor Park and Museum by a future Eagle Scout, Xander Margheim, earlier this year.

More information about the Mid-America Antique Radio Club, which is based in the greater Kansas City area, can be obtained by visiting www.facebook.com/maarckc/.