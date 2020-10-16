Submitted photos

The Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce recently osted their first golf tournament since 2010.

“We limited it to 11 teams,” said Jason Camis, chamber president. “The winning team was Cordray Roofing.”

Prior to the tournament, a ribbon cutting was held for Great Life Golf/Gardner Golf Course.

“Everyone agreed the course is in great shape and looking better,” Camis said.

Lunch was provided by a locally-owned food truck, Smoke n Seoul.

There were 14 teams in the Gardner Edgerton Chamber’s Sporting Clay tournament. Of the 55 individuals who participated, the Edward Jones team won.

The event was held at the Powder Creek Sporting Park, and was the chamber’s eighth annual event.

It’s the second largest event we’ve had in eight years, Camis said.

The events raised a combined $7,000+ which goes toward community events and initiatives led by the chamber.