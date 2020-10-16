First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-33

On October 6, 2020, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, TO ISSUE TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS (CARRIER SERVICES PLUS, LLC PROJECT), SERIES 2020, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $3,000,000, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS TO PAY THE COST OF ACQUIRING, PURCHASING, CONSTRUCTING, INSTALLING AND EQUIPPING AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY, INCLUDING LAND, BUILDINGS, STRUCTURES, IMPROVEMENTS, FIXTURES, MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE BENEFIT OF CARRIER SERVICES PLUS, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUER TO ENTER INTO CERTAIN DOCUMENTS AND ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUANCE OF SAID BONDS.

The Bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in the maximum principal amount of $3,000,000, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping an industrial facility for Carrier Services Plus, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company, and constitute limited obligations of the City payable solely from the sources and in the manner as provided in the Indenture, and shall be secured by a transfer, pledge and assignment of and a grant of a security interest in the Trust Estate (as defined in the Indenture) to the Trustee and in favor of the owners of the Series 2020 Bonds, as provided in the Indenture. In connection with the issuance of the Bonds, the Issuer approves a 10-year exemption from ad valorem property taxes for the Project, subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes. A complete text of the Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E. Santa Fe. A reproduction of the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State of Kansas.

DATED: October 6, 2020.

/s/Ronald R. Shaver_______________

Ron Shaver, City Attorney