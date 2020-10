First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE: IF PAYMENT IS NOT RECEIVED SANTA FE STORAGE (DBA ATTIC STORAGE), PURSUANT TO KANSAS SELF STORAGE LIEN LAW, WILL SELL THE CONTENTS OF THE FOLLOWING UNIT TO SATISFY ITS LIEN FOR CHARGES DUE: UNIT 2036 KELVIN C L MOSELEY JR- PERSONAL ITEMS. THE SALE WILL BE ON 10-23-2020 AT 1060 E SANTA FE ST, GARDNER, KS AT 10:00 AM. TERMS OF THE SALE ARE CASH.