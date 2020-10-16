First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-31, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 6th DAY OF OCTOBER 2020.

SUMMARY

On October 6, 2020, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 20-31, vacating a portion of an alley located at 815 E. Park Street. A petition for vacation was filed with the City on July 20, 2020. Proper notice of the vacation was provided and a public hearing regarding the vacation was held before the Planning Commission on September 28, 2020. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the vacation. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 7th day of October 2020.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney