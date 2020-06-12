The class of 2020 are invited to the Senior Cruise June 20 at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive at Edgerton’s Martin Creek Park by 10:30 a.m.

Cruisers will travel from Edgerton to Moonlight Rd., in Gardner. All vehicles must be 60 mph road worthy and obey all traffic signs, rules and lights.

The vehicle showing the most Blazer pride will receive a prize.

“The Senior Cruise was a collective effort to give the seniors and their families an opportunity to gather together safely, and to receive support and Blazer pride from the Edgerton and Gardner communities,” said Greg Chapman, former board member. “We are so happy that Edgerton was willing to support our efforts, and offer us a place to begin our cruise. With Mayor Roberts’ support, and the help of Mrs. Banks in Edgerton this Cruise would not be possible.”

Chapman said organizers hope to see many citizens line the main streets of both cities, waving signs and showing their support for GEHS seniors.”After a rough end to their school year, we as a collective educational community can send them off into adulthood with all the love, support, and Blazer Pride we can,” Chapman said.

Edgerton officials said there are no special city events planned, as this event was organized by senior parents.

“I’m really glad that we can help celebrate the graduating class of 2020,” said Don Roberts, mayor. “Their senior year was abruptly cut short and they missed out on a lot of those great moments that the rest of us take for granted. I hope everyone will come out on June 20t to show the community’s support for the new graduates.”