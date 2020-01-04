Many exciting and important events occurred in Gardner and Edgerton in 2019, and this round-up offers only a small sampling of the year’s many activities. Happy New Year to All from The Gardner News.

JANUARY

Katey Foley, French Teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, received recognition by the Kansas State Department of Education as an outstanding first year teacher.

A global transportation and supply chain management company closed its Edgerton location, putting 136 people out of work. XPO Logistics says the company’s main customer closed its operations in Edgerton. The company is one of the world’s largest providers of transportation and logistics services. In Edgerton, it operated in the 1,700-acre Logistics Park, a rail intermodal and warehouse district that has been a boon for the Edgerton economy. LPKC is Burlington Northern Santa Fe’s only full-service intermodal in the country, with 64,000 feet of track on 443 acres, plus 4300 container stacking spots, 1810 paved parking places, and annual unit capacity of 750,000.

FEBRUARY

Smoke could be seen for miles when Fire District #1 Of Johnson County responded to a building fire in the 400 Block of S. Woodson Lane in Gardner. “From what I saw this small town fire department did a much better job than most departments where there are ten pieces of equipment and thirty firemen,” said Daniel Hartsill on the youtube of the event.

“Great job getting water to the fire quickly and getting it knocked down. Bless and protect all of you.”

Mayor Donald Roberts gave his annual Edgerton State of the City address. He has been mayor of Edgerton for a decade, and last year the council voted unanimously to give him a substantial raise for his hard work.

MARCH

NorthPoint Development started construction of Inland Ports XXXII, a 764,785 square-foot building and XXXIII, a 927,112 square-foot building, at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC).

APRIL

KDOT announced on April 1st the Sunflower Road Bridge at Interstate 35 in Edgerton will be closed to traffic. The entrance and exit ramps to and from I-35 will close for intermittent periods through the duration of the project. The new bridge will include one lane in each direction with a center left turn lane at each ramp extending across the bridge. Total project cost for KDOT is approximately $8.5 MM.

MAY

Mayor Steve Shute presented his State of the City Address on May 15, 2019, at the new Gardner Hampton Inn and Conference Center. The theme of his speech was “Building Bridges,” highlighting the areas where the city has made tremendous progress, including:

• Enhancing employees’ work experience to retain the best and brightest professionals

• Improving relationships with other agencies and governmental entities that have helped boost economic development, created more jobs, and addressed infrastructure needs

• Creating a more accessible downtown

• Continuing work on the I-35 and Gardner Road Interchange

• Making improvements to Waverly Road

• Approving the Waverly Plaza development project

• Developing the volunteer-staffed and funded Gardner Samaritan Project and Fund program to help citizens in need

JUNE

The Gardner-Edgerton High School boys’ track and field team made history over Memorial Day weekend, conquering their competition — and the elements — and earning the school’s first ever team track and field State Championship at the Kansas 6A state meet in Wichita.

JULY

Logistics Park Kansas City was featured on CNBC as part of their 2019 Top States for Business special report.

A crew from CNBC filmed at LPKC in June. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Deputy Secretary of Transportation Lindsey Douglas, and Edgerton Mayor Donald Roberts were interviewed as part of the feature story.

“LPKC is a real asset for Edgerton. We’ve worked hard with the developers to make sure this project is successful both for the businesses involved as well as our taxpayers. The tax revenue generated from the park goes to support our roads, parks and other community amenities. We’re thrilled to see our efforts recognized on the national level by CNBC,” says Mayor Donald Roberts.

Bubba Starling, GEHS graduate, made his mark as a Kansas City Royal with outstanding defense. A throw home in July was clocked at 100.7 mph, making it the hardest-thrown outfield assist in MLB this season.

The new Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road, was opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

AUGUST

Gardner City Council passed an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $25,250,000 to pay the cost of an expansion to the Hillsdale Water Treatment Plant.

GEHS freshman Kylie Lynn Hayes received honors as the Kansas Athlete of the Year. The 2019 CoreFirst Bank & Trust Female Athlete of the Year, brought home two gold medals in the summer in 3D Archery and Target Archery.

SEPTEMBER

Johnson County Mental Health Center (JCMHC) and Gardner Edgerton School District, USD 231 were selected as one of only 35 in sites in the country to participate in a national pilot of teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA). The National Council for Behavioral Health made the selection with support from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to offer tMHFA to all tenth graders in Gardner Edgerton High School. The training is the first of its kind developed for high school students in the U.S.

OCTOBER

Gardner Lake Association welcomes Rep. Willie Dove to a meeting. The spillway repair project is submitted by the City of Gardner to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, but is rejected as incomplete.

The Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals (KASSP) recognized Jennie Adrian, GEHS, as the KASSP Area I Assistant Principal of the Year.

New Century AirCenter met the criteria to become an AEROready™ Certified Site. The area is first aerospace industry certified site in state of Kansas.

A massive mixed-use development at the southeast corner of 175th Street and Interstate 35 Overland Park-based Grata Development The $200 million project, on 262 acres of land that were annexed in September, includes three hotels, 424 apartments, 200 single family homes, 168 compact single family homes. It also includes 455,500 square feet of retail, restaurant, convenience and office space, plus a 50,000 square foot anchor tenant.

NOVEMBER

Tory Roberts joined the Gardner City Council, along with re-elected incumbents Todd Winter and Rich Melton.

Clay Longanecker and Katee Smith were re-elected, and Josh Beem became a new council member in Edgerton.

DECEMBER

Plow crews worked 12 hour shifts as Edgerton saw 7.5 inches of snow and Gardner received six inches of snow in an epic storm.

Longtime Edgerton council member Jody Brown retired. He was honored for his dedication and work on behalf of the community. Brown served on council for 14 years, from 2003-2007 and again from 2009-2019.

Deputy Brad Johnson became a full-time police official dedicated to patrolling the streets of Edgerton.