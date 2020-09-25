Sophs win against Olathe NW

Amy Bilger

Sept. 14 the sophomore volleyball team got another win under their belt against Olathe Northwest in two sets (25-12 & 25-14).

Both sets started off point-for-point but shortly after the Lady Blazers took control.

The team was led by Riley Dempsy with seven kills followed by Madelyn Jacobson with five kills.

Frosh play Lawrence, SHMN

Hayley Christensen

Freshman A volleyball took on Lawrence High and Shawnee Mission Northwest Sept. 16.

In the first game against Lawrence, they won 25-13 and 25-4.

The second set Elenor Marshall was the first server and served all the way until 23-0. Within these serves she had 10 aces. Kenslee Troutman had a total of five digs in this game.

Against Shawnee Mission Northwest the girls won 25-12 and 25-23. After having a rough start in the second set, they never let their mistakes keep them down. Payton Hofer and Miah Matthias both had five kills, Sammie Reddin had 10 assists and Kristanna Chamnongchith had five digs.

GE hosts second quad

Derrick Abromeit

We hosted the second quad in a row Sept. 16. As a team we played a bit more consistently, but the results were still mixed. We split 2-2 with DeSoto, Lost 0-4 to a very good Olathe Northwest team (coached by former Blazer teacher Drew Smith), and then lost to Topeka Hayden1-3.

Wins came from seniors Jenna Mahoney and Maycee Beasely playing singles. Beasely had a particularly good night, winning her last match in a tie-breaker.

Lady Blazers fight ON in first home game

Hannah Bettge

The Lady Blazer Volleyball team took on Olathe Northwest in their first home game of the season Sept. 16.

The girls fought hard, but ended up losing 20-25, 32-34, 18-25.

The girls fought the entire match with the scores going back and forth the entire set but ultimately could not finish it out. ONW was a strong team who is currently undefeated and the girls hung with them the entire match.

The Blazers were led offensively by Jaylyne Bell with 19 kills followed by Gracen Mealman with six kills, and Jordan Boone with three. Kendra Wait finished the night with 31 assists.

The defense was led by Erin Michael, racking up 18 digs, followed by Ava Bojanski with 14 digs, Jaylyne Bell with 12 and Kendra Wait with 11.

Tennis starts season with quad

Derrick Abromeit

The varsity tennis team started their season Sept. 16 with a quad against Shawnee Mission West, Olathe West and Olathe South.

It was typical of an early season competition, with several strong moments and several inconsistent moments. We ended up on the losing side of two tie-breakers and two other one-game losses.

As a team we split with SMWest 2-2, lost to OWest 0-4, and lost to OSouth 1-3.

Wins came from Jenna Mahoney at #1 singles, Maycee Beasley and Julie Pogue at #1 doubles, and Lily Keimig and Lisa Morales-Macedo at #2 doubles.

JV, varsity down SMNW

Derek Wilson

Soccer started the season with both JV and Varsity wins over SMNW. The JV had a lot of new faces on the team, including several freshmen, and they played about as well as I could have hoped for., Derek Wilson, coach, said. They went into halftime with a 1-0 lead with a goal by Frehsman Ashton Adrian.

I held a couple players out the second half for the varsity match and with a few injuries, they played with no subs in the second half. They really fought hard those last 10 minutes when you could see they were dead tired. Great team effort, according to Wilson.

Varsity got off to a very hot start as we went into halftime with a 3-0 lead. We had several good chances throughout the game as we outshot SMNW 13-6 but couldn’t put anymore away. With only three subs ourselves, the players were mentally and tactically smart in the second half as we really set the pace throughout the game.

Goals were scored by Landon Crump, Matt Limer and Landon Turner with assist from Giovanni Contreras and Jhoab Orta. The backline preserves the shutout as this was truly a full team victory.

Blazers play SMNW in season’s first dual

Deb Osborne

The Lady Blazers took to the court Sept. 16 for the first dual of the season against SMNW.

Six out of seven Blazers doubles team came away with victories to start off strong. Singles proved a little tougher for the ladies with victories coming to Lauren Mulwa at #1, who took her match 8-5,

Adah Siegfried who squeaked out an 8-7 win with an 11-9 tiebreaker grind, Abby Thron, who also won in a tiebreaker 8-7 (8-6), and Celeste Whiteman who dominated her match 8-2.

Going into the last match of the day, we were tied with Northwest 10-10. It was up to newcomer Vasillia Fulks, who also took it to a tiebreaker and won it for the Blazers 8-7 (7-3).

Frosh defeat Olathe NW

Hayley Christensen

Freshman A girls had another great win Sept. 14 against Olathe Northwest. The girls won 25-8 and 25- 10.

Elenor Marshall led the team with four aces, Jordan Dempsey led the team with six digs and Payton Hofer led the team with six kills.

V-ball has great season start

Hannah Bettge

The Blazer Volleyball program had a great start to their season Sept. 12. I am incredibly impressed with the level of maturity and dedication our kids have shown this last week, said Hannah Bettge, coach. They are playing and practicing in masks, and I have not heard one complaint. Our coaches are also working incredibly hard to make sure our athletes have the best possible experience they can this year. I am thankful for their dedication.

The varsity team had a solid showing at their first match, sweeping Olathe East three sets to none; 25-17, 25-17, 25-14. With only two practices to prepare, the match started slow, but the Blazers quickly found their rhythm, and it was all over from there.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Jaylyne Bell with 13 kills, followed by Jordan Boone with eight, Kendra Wait with six, Brany Njogu and Gracen Mealman with four, Mia Bishop added 2two and Kierstan Markos adding one. Kendra Wait finished the night with 27 assists.

Defensively, the team was led by Kendra Wait and Ava Bojanski with 17 digs apiece, followed by Jaylyne Bell with 11 digs, Erin Michael with eight and Lauryn Karr with six. Kendra Wait added five blocks, Jordan Boone added four, Kiersten Markos with three, Brandy Njogu with two and Gracen Mealman with one.