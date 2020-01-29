The Johnson County Museum’s current temporary exhibit, Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes, explores the falsehoods behind the facts. The museum will offer a panel discussion program on Feb. 17 at the museum.

This program is called Distorted Images: Indians in Popular Culture, and involves an expert panel of artists, curators and community activists discussing themes from the temporary exhibit. This program will include a reception.

The museum’s Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes exhibit, which will remain on display through March 14, consists of more than 30 contemporary artworks by 13 nationally recognized Native American artists, and includes small art objects, framed pieces, and a giant installation. This exhibit is made possible by Mid-America Arts Alliance and Exhibits USA, as well as through funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the National Endowment for the Arts. This program will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The cost for one one-hour program is $10 per person and includes museum admission. Museum members receive a 20 percent discount, but must call to claim their discount. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.