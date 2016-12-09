On Nov.7, 2015, officers responded to an injury accident at 175th and Pflumm in Johnson County. A young child died as a result of the injuries she received in this accident.

The Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory were the investigating agencies.

On April 6, 2016, a Johnson County jury has found 35 year old Gregory Joseph Zerr, of Overland Park, guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in injury or death, contributing to a child’s misconduct, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended in Johnson County District Court case number 15CR2856.

Johnson County District Court Judge Brenda Cameron has sentenced Gregory Joseph Zerr to the following as a result of his conduct following this fatality accident:

Count 1, felony failure to stop at an accident resulting in death – 18 months

Count 2, felony contributing to child’s misconduct – 12 months

Count 3, felony contributing to child’s misconduct – 12 months

Count 4, felony obstruction – 6 months

Count 5, driving while suspended – 6 months

Counts 1, 2 and 5 to be run consecutive for a total of 36 months underlying sentence with 60 days shock time (taken into custody after hearing)

Counts 3 and 4 to be run concurrent to all counts

Drivers license suspended for 90 days

Restitution: $660

24 month probation with court services

24 month post release supervision

Appeal bond set at $25 K

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ann Henderson and Keith Henderson.

Boyd Allen Chism, 40, has his case still pending in District Court, 15CR28 as it relates to this incident.