Yvonne R. Armstrong 60, of Olathe, KS passed away on July 10, 2017 at her home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home at 105 E. Loula St., Olathe, KS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gardner Church of the Nazarene, 16640 N. Moonlight Rd., Gardner, KS. Interment will follow at the Mount Moriah Cemetery 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO.

Yvonne was born on January 23, 1957 in Olathe, KS to Edward Turner Armstrong, Sr and Kathryn Mae D (Gunn) Armstrong. She was the second of 5 children. She graduated from Olathe High School in 1975 and went on to acquire her Associates degree in Law enforcement from the Johnson County Community College. She spent several years with the traffic service division of the Olathe Police Department. She worked with the Fairview Child Care until its closing. She then moved on to become an integral part of the Johnson County Credit Union, where she advanced to Associate manager of the Downtown Olathe branch. She remained with the Credit Union during its transition to Mainstreet Credit Union. Yvonne made many friends of the members of the Credit Union. She was a member of Reaching Out for Souls Church in Gardner, KS where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Secretary.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward T. Armstrong, Sr.

Yvonne is survived by her mother Kathryn Armstrong Miller, of Olathe, KS; siblings; Edward Armstrong (Catherin), Marietta, GA; William Armstrong, Olathe, KS; Taivia Street (Jonathan), Richmond, VA; Queen Fiffer (Donnell), West, MS; 3 sons Christopher Elliot Thompkins, Olathe, KS; Abdullah Shabazz Armstrong, Olathe, KS; Richmond Brice Armstrong (Meghan), Olathe, KS; Special sisters Deborah Brown and Brenda Hinson; 7 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. She will be sorely missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out for Souls Ministry Church, P.O. Box 453, Gardner, KS 66030.