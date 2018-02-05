Wyona Jean Marksbury, 89, of Gardner, Kan passed away Feb. 2, 2018 at Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Kan.

Wyona was born June 7, 1928 in rural Marshall, Mo to Johnny and Vera (Jett) Heath. She graduated from high school in Slater, Mo in 1946.

Wyona married Walter “Jack” Marksbury on June 3, 1951 in Slater, Mo. They moved to Gardner from Broken Bow, Neb in 1962 where her husband had been a music teacher. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for seven years, a bank bookkeeper for ten years and as assistant bookkeeper for Gardner Edgerton School District for ten years; retiring in 1990. Wyona was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. She served as Sunday School Superintendent for 15 years, sang in the choir for many years, was a member of Presbyterian Women and volunteered in the church office from 1990-2012. Wyona enjoyed stamp collecting and doing ceramics, puzzles and cooking. She loved butterflies and being with her great grandkids. Wyona was a sweet lady who will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 2010 and sister, Sue Johnson. Wyona is survived by son, Johnny and wife Sandy Marksbury; two grandchildren: Erika Marksbury and husband Rick Page, McMinnville, Ore; Paul Marksbury and wife Heather McNeill, Kcmo; four great-grandchildren: Oscar, Beckett, Owen and Sage.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am and funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, Kan. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Choir. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111.Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.