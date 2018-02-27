The wrestlers had another great showing last weekend and qualified 10 (out of 14) wrestlers for the state tournament.
These wrestlers will have a short week as the team leaves for state on Thursday at the end of Blue 5 (10:53), so they will not be there for the rest of the manic day – the white day classes or all day Friday.
State will be Feb. 23-24 in Wichita at Hartman Arena.
Participants are:
Kadyn Humphrey
Kye Humphrey
Brayden Ratcliffe
AJ Rodriguez
Taven Ewbank
Conner Greig – Regional Champ and #1 Seed in the tournament
Jensen McDermott – Regional Champ and #1 Seed in the tournament
Brendan Oshel
Jackson Flowers – Regional Runner up and #2 Seed in the tournament
Gerald Picado
And Managers – Hannah Perry, Kyle Carstens
