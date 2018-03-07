The wrestlers finished out their season with a strong showing at the state tournament in Wichita. Conner Greig and Jensen McDermott had strong showings making the semifinals and finishing in fourth place to close out their careers for the Blazers. Both wrestlers lost nail biters in overtime in the 3rd/4th place matches. Jackson Flowers completed a dream season by winning the State Championship at 220 pounds. Submitted Photo
