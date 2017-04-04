On April 4, the Gardner Police Department arrested Lindsey Nichole Thomasson in connection with the February 7, 2017, death of two-year-old Gardner resident Presley Porting, according to Jim Pruetting, Gardner police chief.

Thomasson resided with the victim and the victim’s biological father at the time of her death. Thomasson is charged with first degree murder and is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail with a $2 million dollar bond.

Porting died after she was found unresponsive inside a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Street.