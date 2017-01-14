Members of the Wheatridge Middle School robotics team, from left; Anthony Kittleson-Maasen, Thomas Koelzer, Parker Mason, Masen Kindler and Adam Callahan. The team was recognized for recent achievements and gave a demonstration of their robot at the USD 231 Board of Education meeting on Jan. 9. Members of one of the Wheatridge Robotics Team demonstrated their winning robot, Bot Ross, which took second place overall at the Emporia State Univesity Robotics competition in November. At the same tournament, Pioneer Ridge Jaguar Robotics took first place overall and brought home the Best Engineering Design award Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Members of the USD 231 School Board watch a demonstration put on by the Wheatridge Middle School robotics team at the USD 231 Board of Education meeting on Jan. 9. The robot is gathering scattered pool balls and moving them all to a specific location. Members of one of the Wheatridge Robotics Team demonstrated their winning robot, Bot Ross, which took second place overall at the Emporia State Univesity Robotics competition in November. At the same tournament, Pioneer Ridge Jaguar Robotics took first place overall and brought home the Best Engineering Design award.