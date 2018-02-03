The 8th Grade JV Mustangs took on Louisburg on Monday night for the second game of the season. The first quarter the game was tied but WMS held the cats to 0 points in the second qtr to take a 4 pt halftime lead. The Mustangs took control of the game with great defense in the second half and won easily.
Cameron Walker and Colin Smith each had 4 steals. Kye Beauford had 6 rebounds. Charlie Kuzma had 7 pts.
Final Score LMS: 15 WMS:26
WMS beats Lousiburg
The 8th Grade JV Mustangs took on Louisburg on Monday night for the second game of the season. The first quarter the game was tied but WMS held the cats to 0 points in the second qtr to take a 4 pt halftime lead. The Mustangs took control of the game with great defense in the second half and won easily.