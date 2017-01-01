Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Winter weather – we’ll wait outside stores in it for great deals, drive around in it and view Christmas light displays, we’ll even cheer on our favorite teams in it, so why not bundle up and go birding in it?

Christmas Bird Count traditions provide a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family, learn about the birds of Kansas, and enjoy the camaraderie of other nature enthusiasts. All you need to participate is clothing appropriate for traipsing outdoors on a mid-winter day, a pair of binoculars, and a good field guide. Add in a little adventurous spirit and you’re ready to go.

The Kansas Ornithological Society (KOS) has compiled a comprehensive list of Christmas Bird Counts occurring throughout the state on their website, www.ksbirds.org. There you’ll find a list of events scheduled to date, along with locations and contact information. Birders of all skill levels are welcome to the events, where groups will spend time canvassing established circular census areas, recording species and numbers of birds observed. Information recorded at events is entered into regional and national databases and can show population and migration trends.

So this Christmas, gear up, get out, and see what birds are out and about for the count.