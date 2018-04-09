William “Butch” Robert Engster, 64, of Spring Hill, Kan passed away April 2, 2018.

Butch was born October 25, 1953 in McKeesport, Pa to Robert and Katherine (Stickel) Engster. He grew up in Port Vue, Pa, graduating from South Allegheny High School. Butch moved to Kansas in the 90’s. He loved riding motorcycles, animals and helping others. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Glenn) Davis of Grove City, Ohio; siblings: Thelma Matvya, Debi Pushinky of Pa, Johnny Engster of Mo and Robert Engster of N.Y. Grandson, Cole; many nieces and nephews; his great friends Chad, Laura and Jami and their entire families and many other friends in the Spring Hill area

Cremation with no services. Arrangements by: Bruce Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.