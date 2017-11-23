A USAF Air Mobility Command C-5 Galaxy military transport aircraft arrived about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to deliver another US Army C-47F Chinook transport helicopter to the US Army Reserve Aviation Support Facility at New Century AirCenter. As the Air Force’s largest and only strategic airlifter, the C-5 Galaxy can carry twice as much cargo farther distances than any other aircraft. The C-5 Galaxy can carry six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. It can carry two M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks teach weighing 65 tons. It has also carried a USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II (“Warthog”) close air support fighter with its wings and tail detached. As demonstrated several times recently at New Century, the C-5 Galaxy can easily swallow and deliver a big Chinook helicopter. Photo courtesy of Jerry Kellogg
Wide Load
