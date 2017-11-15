Find unique gifts in Weston, Mo.’s, main street shops and enjoy the 36th annual Weston Candlelight Homes Tour during an early December day trip being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Deck the Halls is the name of this trip. Travelers can get a head start on their Christmas shopping and enjoy a scrumptious lunch before embarking on an adventure exploring the decorated halls and homes in this holiday homes tour. The downtown street lamps will be aglow with greenery and lights, the streets leading to the tour homes will be lined with luminaries, and of course Weston’s Father Christmas, who for years has evoked feelings of a Christmas long ago, will be on hand to greet visitors. Lunch will be at O’Malley’s Irish Pub in Weston.

This trip will leave at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 3:45 p.m. that day. The cost is for this six-and-one-half-hour day trip, including admissions, lunch, and transportation, is $75 per person. For more information or to register, call (913) 826-3030.