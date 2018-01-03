Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

I can’t say I will miss 2017 very much.

It has been a year of losing lots of people in the entertainment industry. No, I didn’t know any of them personally, but their music was part of my life one way or another.

Lots of my friends lost family, and we lost another classmate.

None of these people can be replaced; we just need to remember them fondly and think of them often.

Gardner has grown a lot.

There are huge warehouses to the west. What was farms and trees is concrete and trucks and trains.

Progress has found us. I am not sure how good it is, but it is just what happens.

I am really hoping that 2018 is a better year.

I don’t want to meet any new people in the medical profession. I want a break from politics. I want people to be accountable for what they do and what they say. I want less people to be victims, and more people to be survivors.

I would like young people to find heros in the folks around them. I would like them to not believe everyone is a good person because they act in movies, or sing the songs you enjoy or excel at a sport.

Let people you know who try to live good lives be your role models.

So for the new year, be happy, help people when and if you can.

Be kind, it doesn’t cost you anything. Listen to the folks around you. As we have seen, sometimes the person who makes you laugh the most, is the one who is very sad and hurting on the inside.

So be happy, be kind, smile and make the most of each day.

It won’t hurt to try.